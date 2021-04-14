The warmer confines of the Packer Dome in Austin provided enough heat to fuel the Faribault softball team to an 18-10 victory against Austin (0-3) on Tuesday.
The game was moved indoors due to the snow and cold temperatures throughout the day Tuesday. The Falcons (1-2) grabbed a 7-0 after the top of the second inning, before the Packers responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame.
Austin trimmed that deficit to 9-8 after the third inning, before Faribault scored once in the top of the fourth, six runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh to create a cushion more than supportive enough to secure the team's first win this season.
No individual statistics from Tuesday's game were available as of publication.
Faribault next hosts Northfeld (1-1) on Tuesday, April 20.