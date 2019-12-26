When Faribault’s girls hockey team has taken to the ice this year, they’ve been pretty incredible.
The Falcons are in the midst of a 12-2 campaign so far, which includes an 8-2 record against Big 9 Conference opponents. Their season continues at 6 p.m. Friday evening with a game in Austin against the Packers (5-7 overall, 3-6 Big 9).
The Falcons head into the game having won three in a row; they crushed Mankato East/Loyola 8-2 on Dec. 12, breezed past Mankato West 9-4 Dec. 17 and topped non-conference opponent Totino-Grace by a score of 3-1 Saturday.
Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner returned to guard the net against the Eagles on Saturday after sitting out for two games to rest and recharge. Ashley Rost filled in admirably as Faribault’s goalie against Mankato East/Loyola, while Serenity Knott guarded the net against Mankato West. Bohner returned to action on Saturday and looked sharp, allowing just one goal in 22 chances for a .955 save percentage.
The Falcons only slip ups this season were a 3-0 loss to Northfield Nov. 21 and a 5-4 loss in overtime to Owatonna Dec. 10. Faribault remains in the thick of the Big 9 Conference race, but unfortunately both Northfield and Owatonna remain ahead of them in the standings. The Falcons won’t play Northfield again in the regular season, but they’ll get another crack at Owatonna in mid-January.
Before they can think about that, though, they need to get past the Packers, and the key to doing that will be limiting Austin's Jordyn McCormack and Kate Holtz. The two are easily the Packers’ most potent weapons on offense, with 19 goals and 15 goals this season, respectively. No other Packer has more than four goals.
The Packers won two in a row heading into the holiday break, with those wins coming against Red Wing Dec. 19 and Windom Dec. 21. But Faribault has been the hotter team, and the Falcons have a deeper offense that could easily prove to be very troublesome for the Packers.
Olivia Williamson has accumulated a whopping 25 goals so far this season, and both Abigail Goodwin and Rylie Starkson have reached double digits as well, with 16 and 10 goals, respectively. Williamson also leads the team with 18 assists, followed by Haley Lang with 11 and Grace McCoshen and Goodwin with 10 each.
Starkson has nine assists this season, Emily Wilder has eight and Bergen Williamson has seven. In other words, the Falcons are a deep team with players who know how to pass the puck around and play well together.
One of the Falcons’ biggest strengths has been their ability to put their opponents down early, as Faribault is outscoring its opponents 31-3 in the first period alone.