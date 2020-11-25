Martin Brazil led Bethlehem Academy with a second-place finish in Class 1A, Conference 3 after putting together a season average of 22.6. He trailed only Ortonville’s Micah Henrich, who averaged 23 targets per 25 shot round.
Carson Heselton placed 11th for the Cardinals with a 21.3 season average and Bo Dienst finished 12th with an average of 21.2.
On the girls’ side, Ashley Rost finished third in the conference with an average of 22.
As a team, BA finished fourth in the nine-team conference with a season total score of 1,617. Medford won the conference title with a score of 2,321 while Ortonville took second with a score of 1,722 and Math and Science Academy of Woodbury placed third with a score of 1,623.