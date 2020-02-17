The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals had the Hayfield Vikings right where they wanted them when halftime rolled around on Friday, as the Cards had a 19-15 lead. But the Vikings did just enough in the second half to turn the tide, as they outscored the Cards 18-11 over the final 18 minutes of the game and escaped at home with a 33-30 win.
As a result, the Cardinals’ regular season came to an end with their seventh consecutive defeat. Had Bethlehem Academy been able to hold on for the win, it would have unquestionably been the Cardinals’ biggest win of the season, especially given the fact that Hayfield upset Class A No. 7 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Waterville just two weeks ago.
The Cardinals held the Vikings to their second lowest point total of the season and played much better against them the second time around, as Hayfield had easily dispatched BA by a score of 47-18 back on Jan. 14. But the Vikings shot just 28% Friday night and missed 10 free throws, which allowed the Cards to stay in the game, even after Hayfield had taken the lead in the second half.
Ultimately, the Cards came up just short, which put a damper on Kate Trump’s nice night, as she paced the team with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Lindsay Hanson chipped in six points and 11 rebounds, and Mercedes Huerta also scored six to go along with her three rebounds and two steals.
Reagan Kangas finished with three points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals, while Malia Hunt and Brooke Johnson each chipped in two, with Johnson also grabbing five rebounds.
The Cardinals finish the regular season with an overall record of 6-20 and a 1-13 record in the Gopher Conference.