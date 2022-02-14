Girls basketball: Minnesota Valley Lutheran 46, WEM 39 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A second-half charge led Minnesota Valley Lutheran past the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team Saturday afternoon in New Ulm.The Buccaneers led 21-17 at halftime.Claire Bohlen led WEM with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Kylie LaFrance finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.Alayna Atherton added eight points and seven rebounds and Riley Sammon paired six points with eight rebounds. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash City negotiating sale of 2 properties for redevelopment School Board weighs budget reduction options Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Erin Welch Upcoming Events Feb 14 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14 Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal Mon, Feb 14, 2022 Submit an Event