A second-half charge led Minnesota Valley Lutheran past the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team Saturday afternoon in New Ulm.

The Buccaneers led 21-17 at halftime.

Claire Bohlen led WEM with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Kylie LaFrance finished with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Alayna Atherton added eight points and seven rebounds and Riley Sammon paired six points with eight rebounds.

