A standout all-around game for Oliver Linnemann was rewarded late Thursday night, when the sophomore forward for the Faribault boys hockey team netted the game-winning overtime goal in a 3-2 victory at Owatonna.
The goal was the second of the game for Linnemann, who also dished out an assist to give him a point on all three goals for the Falcons (3-3, 2-1 Big 9 Conference).
Owatonna (0-3, 0-1) snagged a 1-0 lead entering the first intermission with a goal in the final minute of the first period. In the second frame, though, Faribault's Brayden Larson notched a power-play goal after 4 minutes, 20 seconds to tie the game 1-1. Five and a half minutes later, Linnemann scored his first goal to push the Falcons in front 2-1 after the second period.
While the Huskies tied the game with six minutes left in the third period, Linnemann helped the Falcons walked out of Steele County Four Seasons Centre with four crucial Big 9 Conference points, since this was the only meeting this season between the teams.
Brody Redding and Tanner Yochum also dished out assists for Faribault, which was helped by another standout performance in net by senior Seamus O'Connor. O'Connor stopped 27 of 29 shots to bump his save percentage up to .904 through six games this season.
Owatonna finished with a 29-22 advantage in shots, but was shut out on six power-play opportunities. Faribault, meanwhile, finished 1-for-3 with a man advantage.