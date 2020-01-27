The Faribault gymnastics team returned to action Friday evening with a meet at Red Wing. The Wingers posted a team score of 124.425, finishing just ahead of the Falcons’ score of 119.2.
Faribault coach Larissa Rasmussen felt the team did well, especially given the fact they were missing one of their teammates. Rasmussen explained Brianna Radatz was unable to compete, and so Faribault’s Gabby Hollund competed on varsity for floor and beam, while Morgan Borchert competed on varsity for vault and bars.
“The girls did well despite being down one varsity competitor,” Rasmussen said. “They enjoyed competing at Red Wing, as their team has comparable skills and routines to ours. We just weren’t quite focused enough on Friday night to get the team score we were hoping for — we were hoping it was going to be a closer match.”
Nevertheless, four Falcons placed in the top six of the all-around competition, with Lauren McDonough finishing third, Lexi Bottke taking fourth, Evie Wood placing fifth and Hannah Merdan coming in sixth.
McDonough finished first on the beam with a score of 8.775 and placed third on the floor with a score of 8.55 and third on the bars with a score of 7.4.
Bottke and Merdan placed third and fourth on the vault, followed by McDonough in fifth, and Bottke was also fourth on the bars and sixth on the beam, with Merdan finishing fourth on the beam.
Bottke and Wood took fifth and sixth on the floor.