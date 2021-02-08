The little things add up. Falling into an early deficit, missing free throws, and trying to navigate a few injuries to key players have really piled up on the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team.
Friday night against NRHEG, those little things cost the Cardinals a chance to win their first game of the season. The Panthers took advantage of an early 12-point lead and poor Cardinal free-throw shooting in a 59-53 win in a Gopher Conference boys’ basketball matchup.
The Cardinals (0-6, 0-5 Gopher Conference) were still without Charles King and Bradlee Sarter. The team did get back Brady Strodtman, who provides a big “energy difference” for the Cardinal defense.
Despite the injuries, the Cardinals got contributions up and down the lineup. JJ Malecha led the Cardinals with 12 points. Elliot Smith and Kade Robb each ended with nine points, while Strodtman and Bo Dienst each added seven points.
Getting offense from several players is something the Cardinals rely on and want to continue to do so. Having a starting five that can all score roughly the same amount by game’s end is not something every team gets.
“They do a nice job of distributing the ball to everybody and they're comfortable with everybody,” BA coach Melissa Hager said. “Everybody we have that's out on the floor has the ability to score. So it's finishing when get (open shots). … I think in the long run that's going to be a big help for us because if you stop one person, there's going to others that step up.”
What hurt the chances of grabbing its first win was the slow start offensively. The Panthers (2-6, 2-3 Gopher Conference) had a 9-0 lead, then widened it to a 16-2 advantage. The first three points of the game for the Cardinals came via free throws.
The Cardinals finally broke out of their scoring slump once they changed schemes defensively. Going from man to zone, Bethlehem Academy was able to get some turnovers and score quickly. By the end of the first half, 15 of its 27 first-half points came in transition. Moving quickly up the court even after a Panther bucket seemed to help the Cardinal offense.
To trail at the half by only nine points was huge.
“I love how they fight back," Hager said. "They really work hard. They executed well down the stretch."
In the second half, Daxter Lee and Kordell Schlaak combined for nine points from behind the arc. Lee and Schlaak provided much of the Panthers second-half offense, which helped extend their lead to 50-37 with just over 8 minutes remaining.
It was a big night for the Panther offense, easily their best output this season. Schlaak had 18 points. Lee ended with 12, and Ashton Johnson chipped in eight points. The three combined to make the Panthers seven 3-pointers.
“We shot really well for the game, 22-42 from the field with Kordell Schlaak going 7-7,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “It was big for us that he had such a good game on offense.”
It was enough to hold off the Cardinals who got as close as 55-50, but never led.
Had the Cardinals made their free throws, shooting 3-for-10 in the second half from the line, the game might have had a different outcome.
“We look at where we would be had we made some of those,” Hager said. “Little things make a big difference. That's what we've been working in practice is how little things make a big difference. Hitting shooters in the hands so they can catch ready to shoot, finding your person on screens, the box out, which they did a much better job of tonight.”
Bethlehem Academy next battles Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on the road Tuesday. NRHEG looks to make it two in a row when it hosts Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.