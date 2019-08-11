JORDAN — The Waterville Indians can now narrow their focus: Do damage at the Class C state amateur baseball tournament.
Their 30-game win streak starting with the second game of the season came to a head in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the host Jordan Brewers in the Region 6C championship game.
Prior to the game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday night before rain delayed the tournament, both teams were already assured of a bid in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament.
This game was for a bye into the round of 32 in the always volatile single-elimination state tournament.
Waterville, the No. 1 seed from the 13/60 League, led for much of the game thanks to a three-run top of the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Ty Kaus started the game with a single off of Jordan starter Nate Beckman.
An error and a Shane Sellner loaded the bases with no outs. Ben Boran brought in a run on a fielder's choice out at second.
Nolan Grose singled in the second run.
Beckman appeared to limit the damage to two runs when he struck out Riley Schultz. The strikeout did not count as a balk was called before the pitch to move runners up to second and third. Boran scored on a passed ball during the at-bat.
Dalton Grose got the start for Waterville. He picked off a runner on first base in the first inning and induced a double play in the second to quell early Jordan threats.
The Brewers, the No. 1 seed from the River Valley League, got two runs back in the third. Joe Lucas and Scott Hollingsworth each came up with two-out RBI singles.
Jordan's bats began to heat up as Waterville's cooled down.
Hollingsworth hit a one-out triple to left field that sent Tommy Gannon crashing into the wall. He was down in the outfield for a moment before walking off on his own power. Nate Lee replaced him.
Beckman helped his cause with an RBI groundout to short stop to tie the game in the fifth.
Beckman went seven innings and allowed six hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in the win.
That was the end for Grose who pitched five innings in a no decision.
Bladyn Bartelt came in for relief and was effective save for one pitch the lefty would like back.
The first batter he saw was Kyle Hvidsten, a rising sophomore catcher at Jordan High School. Hvidsten crushed one out to left center field for a home run on to the railroad tracks to put his team ahead 4-3.
The Indians had the tying run on third base with one out in the seventh. Luke Sellner was unable to score on a fielder's choice groundout.
Jordan threatened to tack on more but had a runner gunned down at home on a single to the outfield to close the eighth.
Nolan Grose led off the top of the ninth with a single to give Waterville one last hope.
L. Sellner laid down a sacrifice bunt on an 0-2 count to give the Indians two crack with a runner in scoring position.
Reliever Joe Lucas, a 30-year-old former 45th round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves, pitched the final two innings. He worked out of the ninth by coaxing a pair of routine grounders.
Jordan was ranked No. 3 in the Class C state rankings and Waterville No. 10.
Sunday was Waterville's first loss to a Class C opponent. Its only loss was in the season opener in May at the Northfield Knights. Northfield will be returning to the Class B state tournament this month.
The Class C bracket is scheduled to be released Sunday night.
In the Region 6C pitcher draft, Waterville drafted Andy Regner and Jesse Anderson of St. Peter and Derek Dahlke of Belle Plaine.
The Indians last competed at state in 2018, falling to the Lastrup Lakers in round one.
This year's state tournament is Aug. 16-18, Aug. 24-26 and Aug. 30-Sept. 1 split between Delano, Maple Lake and Cokato.
Jordan Brewers 4, Waterville Indians 3
W — 300 000 000
J — 002 011 000
Waterville batting — Ty Kaus 3-4, R; Shane Sellner 2-3, BB; Nolan Grose 2-4, RBI; Ben Boran 0-4, R, RBI; Sam Stier 0-4, R
Waterville pitching — Dalton Grose 5IP-6H-3ER-3R-3BB-5K, Bladyn Bartelt (L) 3IP-4H-1ER-1R-1BB-4K