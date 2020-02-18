The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team traveled to Norwood-Young America on Tuesday, where the Bucs closed their regular season with a 54-38 win over the Raiders.
WEM’s Brielle Bartelt led the way with 17 points and also finished with four rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Toryn Richards tallied 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds along with a pair of assists and a pair of steals.
Ellie Ready finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals; Kylie Pittmann chipped in five points, four assists and three rebounds; Lindsay Condon contributed four points and a pair of rebounds; and Allison Rients scored two points and grabbed five rebounds while also contributing two assists.
Trista Hering, Ella Michael and Sadie Oorlog finished with two rebounds apiece.
“It was another nice win tonight and a good way to end our regular season,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “We didn’t have our best shooting night, but I thought we moved the ball really well and got a lot of clean looks. The ball didn’t go in as consistently as we wanted, but I was very happy with our ball movement and the looks we were getting all night. Defensively, we were solid for most of the night as well.”
The Bucs drained 11 3-pointers and went an impressive 9-of-10 at the free throw line, which helped them stretch their 8-point halftime lead into a double-digit victory.
With the win, WEM finishes the regular season with an overall record of 22-4, which is their best result since the 2015-2016 season when they compiled a 23-3 record in the regular season.
The Bucs also went 12-2 in the Gopher Conference this year, claiming a share of the conference title along with the Medford Tigers.
Next Up: WEM will open the Section 2A girls basketball tournament at home on Monday against Gopher Conference foe United South Central. The Bucs earned the No. 1 seed in the south portion of the bracket, while USC (2-22) was designated the No. 8 seed.
WEM and USC played each other twice in the regular season, with the Bucs winning convincingly both times, first by a score of 66-24 on Jan. 14 and then by a score of 59-27 last Friday.
“I was very happy with our effort and focus to end the regular season, and now we’re ready to make a run in the playoffs,” added Kaus. “We’re really looking forward to getting going next week.”