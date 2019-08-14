No helmets, no pads and few footballs in sight.
Yet, the Bethlehem Academy football team looked up to speed at Monday’s season-opening practice.
The day at BA’s back nine grass field was primarily spent with conditioning, position work and delving into the playbook. The Cardinals are ramping up from there.
Head coach Jim Beckmann even came prepared with a whiteboard on wheels to break down plays and schemes.
The Cards held their own high school camp in mid-July and rolled right in to a Minnesota State University, Mankato, team camp in late July.
That offered the opportunity for some live hitting, competition against other schools and a way for both the coaching staff and team to improve.
Choosing to backload their allowed summer time together made Monday feel like less of an orientation and more of a continuation.
“We just walked through plays, and got the football vibe back,” said senior Josh Oathoudt. “Got some conditioning in.”
The team’s captains are seniors Oathoudt, Spencer Ell, Ben Cohen and Jack Jandro. They’re working to instill the right attitude for the upcoming two weeks of practice.
“We want to be relaxed but serious at the same time,” Ell, a 2018 all district honorable mention wide receiver/cornerback, said. “Have fun, but when it’s time to play, it’s time to play.”
Added lineman Ben Cohen: “We know when we need to be serious.”
Oathoudt, who was clocked as the team’s fastest runner in the 40-yard dash, said “I feel like we’re a pretty close team. We all know each other.”
Oathoudt and sophomore Brady Strodtman are both in the backfield and were all-district honorable mention selections. They replace multiple 1,000-yard rusher Jack Clark and potent backup Luke Wobschall.
BA is hoping continuity can help smooth things over after a disappointing 3-7 campaign in 2018 following a run to the state tournament in 2017.
Senior quarterback Jack Jandro enters his second year as starter. The captains agreed the offense may implement more passing while sticking to BA’s roots as a ground-heavy offense.
The goal is to improve upon 19.9 points scored per game. Equal responsibility falls on the usually stingy defense to reduce from 27.9 points allowed.
Beckmann moved from offensive coordinator to interim head coach after the mid-season resignation of Dennis Glenzinski last fall. Beckmann accepted the full-time position in the offseason.
“He’s been pretty organized,” Ell said of Beckmann, who comes from a military background.
Added Jandro: “He’s very approachable, too.”
Beckmann prioritized this summer solidifying the offensive line. Cohen is the only returning starter, but others cycled in for time last year.
The Cardinals feel comfortable with non-returning starters owning varsity experience as reserves. Riley Kangas was an honorable mention all-district performer at offensive line and linebacker as a sophomore.
The defense returns multiple starters/regular contributors in the defensive backfield in what is hoping to be a bounceback season for the red and black.
BA scrimmages Breck Aug. 24. The Mustangs were 7-2 last year in Class AAA and possessed one of the state’s more potent offenses at 38.4 points per contest.
The regular season opens Aug. 30 at Mayer Lutheran and the home opener is Sept. 6 vs. Rushford-Peterson.