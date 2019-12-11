The WEM boys basketball team also played against NRHEG on Tuesday and the Bucs crushed the Panthers, 94-43. The Bucs are now 4-0 on the year and are off to a 1-0 start in Gopher Conference action.
The Buccaneers blasted the Panthers 49-16 in the first half alone, with Grant McBroom again leading the way. McBroom finished with 19 points, while Zack Sticken added 15, Cole Kokoschke pitched in 14, Dylan Androli contributed 12 and Domanik Paulson chipped in 11.
WEM is set to host Hayfield on Friday evening.