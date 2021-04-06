After each day of practice, Faribault girls golf coach Scott Morrissey noticed the heads of his team tick higher and higher.
In the first couple of days last week, as the five-player Falcon team started hitting balls at the driving range and around the putting and chipping greens, a wayward shot often dragged down the confidence for the rest of the session.
Gradually, however, Morrissey said that confidence grew more resilient and Faribault has gained more steady confidence leading up to the first meet of the season April 12 against Mankato East at Faribault Golf and Country Club.
"Even in a short time they've shown some improvements, and the biggest thing is I've seen their confidence grow," Morrissey said. "That's one thing you can tell was lacking after that first day. Golf is a pretty unforgiving sport, and after they made mistakes they were putting their head down and didn't know how to handle it real well, but I felt like these last couple days have been really good practices."
This season, the Falcons are led by its two senior captains Payton Ross and Ellie Hunt, who both account for nearly all of the team's returning varsity experience, outside of a couple matches two years ago for junior Tessa Bauer.
"We're definitely going to be relying on those three a lot," Morrissey said. "We only have five kids on the team, so every kid is going to be important."
This week and late last week, the Falcons progressed from that work on the driving range and around the green to start playing chunks of consecutive holes in preparation for the team's first 18-round match next week.
"A couple of the girls kind of joked that 18 holes is too long for them and they couldn't imagine walking that far while carrying a bag," Morrissey said. "I think as they feel better about their game and grow with confidence, that 18 holes becomes more fun.
"They're going to keep getting better every day. We're not worried about wins and losses, but we just want to keep getting better every day."
ROSTER
Ellie Hunt, senior
Payton Ross, senior
Tessa Bauer, junior
Ryann Louis, junior
Emma Thibodeau, junior
2021 SCHEDULE
April 12 — vs. Mankato East, 2:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club
April 19 — at Albert Lea, Winona, 2:30 p.m., Green Lea Golf Course
April 26 — vs. Mankato West, Owatonna, 2:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club
April 29 — at Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Bridges Golf Course
May 7 — at Rochester Mayo, Red Wing, 2:30 p.m., Eastwood Golf Course
May 10 — vs. Austin, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 1 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club
May 17 — at Northfield, 1 p.m., Northfield Golf Club
May 25 — Big 9 Conference tournament, 10 a.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club