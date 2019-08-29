The Buccaneers are in for a brand new schedule in 2019.
They move from the South Central Blue district to Mid Southeast Red. WEM drops down from Class AA to A for the playoffs and, subsequently, is playing a Class A-heavy schedule.
The Bucs will also take on a different look after graduating eight seniors from a 9-2 section finalist squad in 2018.
Key losses are felt most on the offensive and defensive lines with the loss of Levi Wolter, Tyler Hermel and Colby Fessel. Tanner Ranslow was a leader at cornerback/wide receiver (779 yards) and linebacker/running back Wyatt Storch (57 tackles/667 yards) was an impactful two-way player as well. Wolter piled up 80.5 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
Hermel was a versatile athlete, moving from guard to the backfield late in the season when injuries plagued the Bucs.
If the new-look lines can jell, WEM has some talent at the skill positions.
Senior quarterback Grant McBroom enters his third year as starter. The 2018 FDN all-area honorable mention improved from 1,242 passing yards with eight touchdowns and seven itnerceptions in 2017 to 1,587, 11 and six in 2018.
The Bucs piled up 37.1 points per game, up from 24.8 in 2018.
A key part of that leap was all-FDN running back Brant Melchert. He comes into his senior season off a 1,000-plus yard season. He’s a bruising back who had six 100-plus yard games and 19 touchdowns.
At linebacker, he posted 63.5 tackles and 6.5 for a loss.
Senior Jaden Taylor could also see signficant carries.
The defense allowed 14 points per game and had a propensity to turn teams over at a high rate.
Senior tight end/linebacker Dylan Androli returns 53 tackles from a year ago and classmate and fellow linebacker Matthew VanHoudt is right behind with 46.
WEM enters its second season under head coach Mike Richards.
By most accounts, 2018 was a successful season. The only regular season blemish was a four-point loss to eventual state tournament entrant Redwood Valley in week 1. No other opponent hung closer than 14 points in WEM’s nine dominating victories.
It beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 48-6 in the regular season, only for the script to flip with a 46-6 loss to NRHEG in the section finals. Injuries and suspensions soured a promising opportunity to make it to state for the first time since 2011.
The opportunity is there again as WEM will look to navigate a wide open Section 2A.
Bethlehem Academy has earned the state bid out of this section often in recent years, but will have to show improvement from a 3-7 2018. United South Central is the defending champ, but the Rebels lose a big senior class that turned around the program.
Wabasso has also emerged from this section recently, but has since moved to Section 3.
Every other section team had four or more losses.
The Bucs could be the big fish in a smaller pond in 2019.