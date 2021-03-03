Toryn Richards described Wednesday afternoon as a relief. Brielle Bartelt said she felt like it was an honor.
Whatever the specific feelings, when the pair of seniors at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School officially signed to continue their athletic careers Wednesday in a ceremony in the WEM gymnasium, both agreed it felt good to put a close to a lengthy journey.
"Going through all the work we've been going through since we were young and putting in all that work to one sport and being able to go off the college for it, it's a great feeling," Bartelt said.
Bartelt will travel to play basketball at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa, while Richards will pull double duty on the volleyball and track and field teams at Minnesota State. Mankato.
For Richards — who also plays basketball for the Buccaneers — the opportunity to continue her athletic career in two sports was too good to pass up.
"That was pretty much my main goal," Richards said. "I had options to just do track or just do volleyball, but I really wanted to just do both, so it was really nice finding that."
She will join a volleyball program that finished 18-10 overall in 2019 and is playing an exhibition-only schedule this spring to make up for the cancelled 2020 season, and a women's track and field program that just won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor championship on Feb. 27 and qualified 12 athletes for the NCAA Division II National Championships.
Beyond the success of both athletic programs, however, Richards said committing to MSU, Mankato, was the completion of a longtime goal.
"I think I've always wanted to go to Minnesota State, Mankato, since I was young," Richards said. "It's close to home, which is nice, and they have an amazing track team, which I've always wanted to be apart of. Being able to play volleyball as well is really nice, and I really like the atmosphere as well at Mankato."
The atmosphere was also part of what drew Bartelt to Iowa Lakes. She likened the small-town feel of Estherville to Waterville, and emphasized the small class sizes academically as a major factor in her decision.
The women's basketball coach, Ashley Martin, also coaches with Bartelt's club basketball program, MN Rise.
Martin isn't the only AAU connection for Bartelt, who will also be joining Rachel Breck — a 2020 Waseca High School graduate and former MN Rise player — at Iowa Lakes. In addition to a familiarity with Breck's game, Bartelt said she has absorbed the playing style of Iowa Lakes, which she imagines herself sliding seamlessly into.
"They're a fast-paced team, which I love," Bartelt said. "Running up and down the court is my one way to win a basketball game. The way they play on the court and the connection that all the teammates have with the coaches and the (feeling of) family at Iowa Lakes really drew me to go there."