Faribault’s boys basketball team has been looking for something to give them a jolt, whether it be a breakthrough performance or something else.
The Falcons didn’t see a true breakthrough Tuesday evening when they hosted the Northfield Raiders, but they turned in one of their better performances of the season by playing the Raiders down to the wire. In the end, the Falcons came up on the short end of a 67-60 final, but their effort was certainly there.
“I’m just so proud of us,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “A lot of our guys played, and everybody played well. Everybody went in and gave everything they had, and that’s all we ask. Sometimes it doesn't go your way on the scoreboard, but we did everything we could. Obviously, there are things we could do better — a few less turnovers, allow fewer offensive rebounds, but we didn’t lack effort. We kept our heads in some tough situations, so I’m just really proud of us.”
Faribault played well against Northfield’s zone defense early on, with the Falcons draining two 3-pointers right off the bat to take an early 6-0 lead and get the crowd fired up.
“We have a number of guys who are capable of knocking down shots on the perimeter, and when they were playing zone defense, we were getting some really good looks at the basket,” stated Hildebrandt. “I was happy with the way that we were ready to shoot the ball. We shot with confidence. Multiple guys hit big shots for us, and we gave ourselves a chance.”
The Raiders weren’t about to be put away so easily, however. Northfield battled back, evening the score at 21-21 with 4:50 left in the first half, and the Raiders ended up taking a 33-30 lead into halftime.
The first few minutes of the second half seemed to be the difference, as the Raiders forced a couple of key turnovers and turned their 3-point lead into a 7-point lead, then an 8-point lead and eventually a 10-point lead.
The Falcons kept battling, though, and with 5:56 left in the game they were only down by three again, at 50-47.
But foul trouble sank Faribault’s comeback bid, with the Raiders (4-9 overall, 3-6 Big 9) scoring their final 20 points at the free-throw line. The Falcons (1-10, 0-10 Big 9) especially had trouble with Northfield’s Karsten Clay and Kip Schetnan, who each finished with 24 points.
When the Falcons put Clay and Schetnan at the free-throw line, the two Raiders made them pay more often than not. Schetnan made 10 of 13 free-throw attempts, while Clay drained 8 of 10. The two Northfield players shot the ball well from elsewhere on the court, too.
The Falcons got 19 points from John Palmer, including a couple of big 3-pointers early in the game as well as a final 3-pointer in the game’s closing seconds. Abdimutalib Abdullahi also had a strong game with 16 points, three steals and a team-high six assists, while Nick Ehlers contributed nine points and six rebounds.
“We played very unselfishly tonight,” added Hildebrandt. “Our guys were ready to go when their numbers were called, and they went out and made plays and that’s all we ask. The execution will improve as we go. We just need to stay positive and keep growing as a team.”
While the Falcons have yet to win a Big 9 Conference game, Hildebrandt said he’s pretty pleased with how the team is coming together, especially after a team outing to watch the Bethel University men’s basketball team host Augsburg University last week Wednesday.
During that trip the Faribault players were able to visit with Michael Dalby, who was the Falcons’ basketball manager for the last four years and is now a student at Bethel, as well as the university's men’s basketball manager.
Faribault alum Joe Palmer is now playing basketball as a freshman at Augsburg, and another Faribault alum, Brady Combs, plays for Bethel.
“We got to see a number of people from our Faribault family and it was just really about us enjoying time together, but the guys also got to watch a high level of basketball,” said Hildebrandt. “On our way home, they kept talking about the basketball they saw, and I think more than anything they saw the effort that those college guys played with, and they know that that kind of everyday effort in practice can translate into good things happening in games.”