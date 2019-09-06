The Faribault girls tennis team dropped 7-0 Thursday at Class AA No. 4 and defending Big 9 Conference champion, Rochester Mayo.
The Spartans' depth, which has helped them to 15 straight conference titles, was on display on a windy day for tennis.
"Across all courts today it was encouraging to see the Faribault players giving a full effort and doing their best against some strong Mayo competition," said Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson. "It was also good to see this year that in all matches the Faribault players were able to win at least one game and in some matches even won multiple games.
"In many of today’s matches it was also promising to see the Faribault players seeing the court and trying to make plays happen and doing their best to try and control these points. While we were doing well to recognize these opportunities, we couldn’t always execute the shot or manipulate the point to our advantage. Even though we weren’t necessarily winning many of these points, the Faribault players did not get discouraged and continued to do their best on the court.
Faribault is home 4:30 p.m. Monday against Farmington, which is in Faribault's Section 1AA. It's the first of five matches on the week.
Rochester Mayo 7, Faribault 0
Singles — No. 1 Taylor Julsrud def. Kylie Petricka 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Ani Bulbulian def. Rachel Bostwick 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Audrey Aney def. Serena David 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Keely Ryder def. Bailey Peterson 6-3, 6-0
Doubles — No. 1 Grace Ackerman/Taylor Hill def. Abby Goodwin/Erica Johnsrud 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Ella Dozois/Kate Stacy def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Jorden Ruskell/Madi Couser def. Stacie Petricka/Hailey Reuvers 6-1, 6-2