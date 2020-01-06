Faribault was the site of the Faribault Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday, and the Falcons did quite well. Although the team placed only 15th overall (out of 17 teams), the Falcons were very competitive, and their final score wasn’t too far behind the teams that finished ahead of them.
“The girls started on beam first, which is a hard event to start on for any team, and even though they didn’t stick as many routines as they would’ve liked, their team beam score did go up,” Faribault gymnastics coach Larissa Rasmussen said.
Lexi Bottke stuck her first aerial of the season on the beam and finished with a beam score of 8.1, her best of the season so far.
Lauren McDonough led the Falcons on beam with a score of 9.05, which was good enough for sixth place out of 80 girls who competed on the beam.
On the floor, Morgan Borchert and Evie Wood both set personal bests, and Brianna Radatz landed a new tumbling pass.
Hannah Merdan returned to form after dealing with a minor injury and was able to compete in every category except floor.
“It had its ups and downs and wasn’t our best competition day of the season, but the girls keep working hard each week to add new skills and tweak their routines to continue to increase their scores,” added Rasmussen. “We are in Winona this Thursday and host our last home meet of the season next Friday.”