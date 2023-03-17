The Gopher Conference released its awards and honors with the conclusion of the 2022-23 wrestling season. Area wrestlers from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Kenyon-Wanamingo were commonly featured in the lists.
Kenyon-Wanamingo stands as the Gopher Conference Champions after finishing the season with a perfect 6-0 record and had an overall dual record of 26-5, while seeing eight wrestlers earn All-Conference honors.
Senior Jaedin Johnson, juniors Gavin Johnson and Dillon Bartel and sophomore Reed Sommer were all named as All-Conference selections. Meanwhile, senior Tate Miller and juniors Will Van Epps and Trent Foss were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Freshman Bryan Jacobson was named as Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.
WEM/JWP was in the mix with Maple River/United South Central and Westfield with a 3-3 dual record, but saw plenty of its wrestlers take a big step this season.
Sophomore Class A 285-pound state champion Keegan Kuball was joined by fellow sophomore Carson Petry and freshman Brady Murphy as All-Conference selections. Sophomore Avery Fall followed them up as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Senior Jack Cahill was named as WEM/JWP’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Both teams will see plenty of returners next season and will look to be among the top teams competing in the Gopher Conference in 2023-24.