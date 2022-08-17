As of Monday, all sports and activities under the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) were cleared to begin their fall seasons with the first practices being completed over the past couple of days.
The area high school fall sports teams from Faribault, Bethlehem Academy, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Kenyon-Wanamingo are amidst its first few practices of the 2022 season and in a matter of no time, the season openers will be here.
While some team’s season openers aren’t until later in the month or early into September, teams like Faribault girls tennis are gearing up for regular season meets as soon as Saturday. The fall season is finally upon us and there’s plenty of things to be excited about.
Faribault season openers (Opponent, time, date, location)
Girls Tennis: Tri-City United (9 a.m.), Lake City (11:30 a.m.), Bloomington Kennedy (2 p.m.), Saturday, Faribault High School
Boys Soccer: Byron, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, Faribault Soccer Complex
Girls Soccer: Byron, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, Byron Middle School
Volleyball: Byron, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, Faribault High School
Boys Cross Country: Albert Lea Invite, 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park
Girls Cross Country: Albert Lea Invite, 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park
Girls Swim and Dive: St. Peter, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, Faribault High School Pool
Football: Albert Lea, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, Albert Lea High School
Bethlehem Academy season openers
Volleyball: Stewartville, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, Bethlehem Academy
Football: Lester Prairie, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, Bruce Smith Field, Faribault
WEM season openers
Boys Cross Country: Fairmont Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, Fairmont High School
Girls Cross Country: Fairmont Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, Fairmont High School
Volleyball: Belle Plaine, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, Belle Plaine High School
Football: Randolph, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Randolph High School
Kenyon-Wanamingo season openers
Girls Soccer: Schaeffer Academy, 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, Schaeffer Academy
Boys Soccer: Schaeffer Academy, 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, Schaeffer Academy
Girls Cross Country: Wabasha-Kellogg Invite, 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, Wabasha-Kellogg High School
Boys Cross Country: Wabasha-Kellogg Invite, 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, Wabasha-Kellogg High School
Volleyball: Maple River, 7:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Football: NRHEG, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Kenyon-Wanamingo High School