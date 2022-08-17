As of Monday, all sports and activities under the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) were cleared to begin their fall seasons with the first practices being completed over the past couple of days.

Faribault football opens its season on the road against Albert Lea on Friday, Sept. 2. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team opens their season at home on Thursday, August 25 against Stewartville. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The WEM/JWP boys and girls cross country season starts on Friday, Aug. 26, when the Grizzlies compete in the Fairmont Invitational. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team will start their season at home against Maple River on Monday, Aug. 29. (file photo/southernminn.com)

