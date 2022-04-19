Tuesday night marked the first time in nearly a week that area schools were able to compete, due to a combination of cold weather, high winds and having Easter Weekend slotted between. But with a little bit of better weather means athletes can get back to competing in their respective sports, so here’s a couple games or meets to keep an eye on as the week continues.
Faribault boys tennis at Rochester Mayo
Date: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (Rochester)
The Faribault boys tennis team will get back into action when they go on the road to face the defending Big 9 Conference champions in the Rochester Mayo Spartans. The Falcons looked to be competitive coming into the season while also being able to gain experience for their younger players that make up the future of the program. There’s no better experience than measuring up against the reigning conference champs.
Faribault softball vs Northfield
Date: Thursday at 5 p.m. (home)
Much like boys tennis, Faribault softball is looking to take another step forward while its future core gains more and more experience. They’ll get an opportunity to play at home against the defending Big 9 champs in Northfield as the Raiders navigate through some turnover with a new coaching staff. It’ll be a prime opportunity for Faribault to measure how much its grown thus far.
Bethlehem Academy softball vs Randolph
Date: Monday at 4:30 p.m. (home)
To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best and look no further than the Randolph Rockets, who are coming off a 27-0 2021 season that saw them breeze their way to a Class A state title. Bethlehem Academy will not only get the opportunity to matchup with one of the best softball programs in the state, but could have an opportunity to avenge their 11-2 loss to the Rockets in the Section 4A playoffs from last year.
WEM Track and Field at Viesselman True Team Invite
Date: Friday at 4:30 p.m. (United South Central High School)
Nothing says good competition like the Viesselman True Team Invite hosting the defending Gopher Conference girls team champions with the Buccaneers and the defending boys team champions with Maple River. With Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and United South Central, there shouldn’t be a lack of competition anywhere.
Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball vs WEM
Date: Monday at 4:30 p.m. (K-W hosts)
The home schedule for the Knights is sparse outside of the softball team hosting Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday, which should be another great game to attend, and there’s nothing better than some action between two area schools. Kenyon-Wanamingo will play host to the Buccaneers in some Gopher Conference action.