The summer baseball season is quickly coming to an end with legion ball and townball entering the home stretches of their regular seasons. But with the end of the season coming so soon, there are a few good games to keep an eye out for coming up.
Faribault Legion: July 6 vs Northfield (Home, 7 p.m.)
Once the Faribault legion squad comes back from their quick break from games, it’ll return to Bell Field at North Alexander Park just one more time before the regular season ends.
Legion’s final home game will be a good one as they get to host some familiar faces from high school Big 9 Conference foe Northfield.
It’ll be legion’s last chance at securing a win in front of a home crowd and it’ll come against a very familiar team.
Faribault Lakers: July 8 vs Veseli Warriors (Home, 7:30 p.m.)
The Lakers will get back in action on July 6 when they go on the road against Union Hill, who the Lakers beat 4-3 at home on June 10, but it’s the game that follows that could draw some interest.
Two days later on July 8, Faribault will return home and get another crack at the Veseli Warriors, who defeated the Lakers 4-3 in Veseli back on March 15. Closing in on two months later, the Lakers can avenge the close loss.
Faribault had led 3-0 through four innings before Veseli scored one in the fifth and sixth innings before walking it off with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. But this time around, the Lakers will get the benefit of playing on their home field.
Wanamingo Jacks: July 6 @ Austin Greyhounds (Away, 7:30 p.m.)
On the other hand, there’s always something exciting about the start of a two-game regular season series and the Jacks and Greyhounds will match off for the first time on Wednesday, July 6.
Outside of Austin, which fills up two of the Jacks last six games, Wanamingo has already seen the other four teams and hold wins over all of them. It’s already beaten the Dodge County Diamondbacks 15-2 (June 8), the PEM Bucks 10-0 (June 10), the Pine Island Pioneers 13-1 (June 26) and Rochester Roadrunners 7-6 (June 1).
While the game is on the road to start against Austin, picking up a win and extending their win streak to three games will put the Jacks in a good spot before two home games against PEM and Pine Island before hosting Austin on July 16 for the second game.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Legion: July 4 vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Home, 5 p.m.)
There’s no better timing than to have the final home game of the legion regular season come on Independence Day and for the Kenyon-Wanamingo legion squad, it’ll get the chance to host Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The home game against ZM is only one of three games that it’ll have left before postseason play begins from July 15 to July 17.
There’s no better scenario than getting to play on the home diamond with a home crowd and the possibility to pick up a win on Independence Day.