As June quickly transitions into July, the baseball seasons for local area teams are slowly, but surely, coming to an end. But with the start of July comes Independence Day, which allows players to take a step back from the diamond and take in some much needed rest.
With townball starting back during May and legion baseball starting up at the start of June, Independence Day weekend provides teams with one of their longest stretches of rest since the start of the season, despite legion players just wrapping up high school play and jumping into legion ball.
Faribault legion started its season back on June 8 at River Falls and has consistently played every week since then with its final games before the break coming in its home doubleheader against Stewartville after missing out on a home doubleheader against South St. Paul.
The legion squad will have just over a week’s worth of rest before it comes back to close out the eight games of the regular season. It’ll come back home to host Northfield on Wednesday before hitting the road to close things out.
It’ll have to go on the road for a doubleheader against Hastings, followed by games against Rosemount, Lakeville North and Owatonna before a doubleheader at Rochester Mayo serves as the finale.
The Faribault Lakers will be eager to get back on the field come Wednesday, July 6 at Union Hill with hopes of bouncing back from their 12-7 home loss against Rochester on the prior Wednesday.
But the week gap between the loss to Rochester and their road game at Union Hill will mark the first time since early May that the Lakers have had nearly a week between games in a season that started in late April.
The month of July will be jammed packed for the Lakers, so it’ll be best to sit back and relax as much as possible before entering the gauntlet of their July schedule.
While not nearly as many games throughout the month of May, the Wanamingo Jacks townball squad sits in a similar situation as the Lakers.
The Jacks had four scheduled games in May, with three of them being on the road, but the May 25 matchup at Northfield ended up getting rained out. Nonetheless, the Jackes had a nice, long June filled with baseball.
With a nice win streak to start and picking up a 15-10 win over Owatonna and a 13-1 win over Pine Island was a nice way to close out June before they make their way back onto the diamond on Wednesday, July 6 at Austin.
Wanamingo will have five more games to follow wit four being at home and the only other road game being in Pine Island.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo legion baseball team is the only one who isn’t getting nearly as much time off as the other squads.
It’s late June scheduled games against Randolph, Triton and Cleveland pave the way for an Independence Day matchup at home against Zumbrota Mazeppa.
The legion squad’s season is rapidly coming to an end as road games at Blooming Prairie/Medford and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown signal the end of the regular season ahead of postseason play.