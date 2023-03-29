...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Bethlehem Academy junior guard Hudson Dillon (3) was named to the Gopher Conference boys All-Conference Second Team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Gopher Conference released its All-Conference selections for the 2022-23 boys and girls basketball season on Tuesday. Several area athletes from Bethlehem Academy, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Kenyon-Wanamingo helped fill up the lists.
Bethlehem Academy Cardinals
Junior guard Hudson Dillon led the boys team as an All-Conference Second Team selection, while senior guard Trey Gaytan was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Senior forward Charlie King was named as the boys sportsmanship award recipient.
Senior guard Kate Trump led the girls team as an All-Conference selection, while senior forward Lindsay Hanson was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Senior forward Brooke Johnson was named as the girls sportsmanship award recipient.
WEM Buccaneers
The WEM Boys saw a pair of All-Conference Honorable Mentions with guards Talen Taylor and Gavin Brown. Senior forward Gabe Androli was named as the boys sportsmanship award recipient.
The WEM girls saw two All-Conference selections in junior wing Claire Bohlen and junior post Alayna Atherton. Senior guard Addyson Taylor and sophomore wing Ashlyn Pelant were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions. Senior post Emma Woratschka was named as the girls sportsmanship award recipient.
K-W Knights
Junior Zach Mason led the boys as an All-Conference Third Team Selection and senior AJ Higginbottom followed as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Senior Jase Graves was named as the boys sportsmanship award recipient.
Senior Tessa Erlandson led the girls as an All-Conference selection and junior Ivette Mendoza followed as an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Senior Nevah Greseth was named as the girls sportsmanship award recipient.