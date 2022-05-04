Hoping to fly to its first conference victory, the Faribault baseball team hosted Albert Lea Tuesday for a doubleheader at Bell Field.
However, it was the Tigers soaring high, sending the Falcons away with two tight losses.
Albert Lea took the first contest 4-2 and then completed the sweep in game two via a 5-2 win in five innings.
Being pegged as the away team in the first game, the Falcons were sent down in order to head to the bottom of the first.
Tasked with slowing down Albert Lea was junior pitcher Ayden Qualey. Though seeing two runners reach base in the inning, Qualey danced out of danger to keep the game scoreless heading to the second frame.
The shutout performances by both pitchers carried through the second inning to bring Qualey back to the rubber in the top of the third.
Opening the inning with a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Albert Lea followed it up with the next four baserunners reaching safely to plate two runs in the inning with only a single out.
By the time Qualey got the last out on a lineout to the pitcher, the Tigers had jumped out to the 3-0 lead.
Back for the top of the fourth, the Falcons set themselves up to immediately answer.
Getting a walk by Hunter Nelson followed by a single by Aiden Tobin, Faribault had runners on the corners with nobody out.
The Falcons’ Brad Sartor knocked in the first run of the game for the team to make it 3-1, but that was all in the frame for Faribault.
The game remained knotted at that score until the bottom of the sixth, with the Tigers adding a run to bring up the Falcons’ last chance to tie the game.
Down to its last out, Faribault was given new life after an error from the Tigers allowed the game to continue.
Using the extra out, A single by Nelson, followed by another hit by Tobin got the Falcons within two.
With the tying run on second in Tobin, Faribault couldn't find the timely hit it needed, as a pop out to shortstop ended the game.
Qualey took the loss on the mound, going four innings on two earned runs, while Tobin and Sartor each had two hits.
Albert Lea 5, Faribault 2
Using a three-run fifth inning, the Tigers completed the sweep in the second game.
Tobin again picked up two hits and a RBI in the loss.
Henry Schoolmeesters ended up taking the defeat on the mound, going one and one-third inning, allowing two runs on one hit.
The Falcons now sit at 1-6 on the year.
Back again at Bell Field, Faribault next hosts Century on May 5.
