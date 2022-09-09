FFVDietschKill.JPG

Senior Addison Dietsch makes a kill against Mayo in the second set Thursday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls volleyball team fell 1-3 to the Rochester Mayo Spartans Thursday, but the Falcons' new coach said that the squad's performance showed that the girls have the gumption to perform at a higher level.

Falcons senior Clara Malecha digs the ball in the first set Thursday against Mayo. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault varsity players celebrate a point against Mayo Thursday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Addison Dietsch attemps a block against Rochester Mayo during the second set at Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault's Emily Soukup hits a kill Thursday against the Spartans. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Emily Soukup blocks a return shot from Rochester Mayo on Thursday at Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

