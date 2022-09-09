The Faribault girls volleyball team fell 1-3 to the Rochester Mayo Spartans Thursday, but the Falcons' new coach said that the squad's performance showed that the girls have the gumption to perform at a higher level.
"We took the third set from them," said first-year coach Tara Melchert, noting that the team began the match a little intimidated and a little nervous, but then relaxed a little and picked up their pace.
The third "set showed ourselves and our competitors what we could do" on the court, Melchert said. Faribault fell 14-25 in the first set, and 19-25 in the second, before taking the third set, 25-22. They could not force a tiebreaker and fell in the fourth set 15-25.
Melchert said the team had some mis-serves and some unforced errors in the early going, before turning it around. She said the team showed it can learn from its mistakes and avoid them, learn from the past and take those lessons from what went wrong and make it better. She said the team can learn from each other and show everyone what they are made of by their performance.
Senior Emily Soukup led the team with 12 kills in the match; sophomore Jocelyn Herda had 10; and senior Addison Dietsch had seven. Soukup also led the team in serving with four aces and had two blocks. Junior Halle Rice led the team in blocks with three.
Faribault as a team had 24 blocks combined in the four sets, including nine in the third set.
Melchert and co-head coach Eryn Harman are both in their first year as head coaches. Melchert is in her 10th year of coaching and Harman is in her 12th year. Both also coached volleyball at the middle school level.
