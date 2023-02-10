Faribault Boys hockey improved to 11-10 on the season Thursday, coming from behind with a three-goal outburst in the third period to beat Austin 3-1.
What would turn out to be the Falcons’ fourth straight victory felt like a bit of an uphill slog in the early going, despite outshooting Austin in the first period and spending most of the frame in the offensive zone. Austin would get on the board first, late in the opening period, with a speculative shot through traffic. Faribault senior netminder Jacob Scherf never saw the puck, as it was lofted into the net, but he would tend the crease for two scoreless periods the rest of the way, making 22 saves in the victory.
By the end of the night Faribault would outshoot Austin 47-23, but a fair share of penalties and missed opportunities in the offensive zone kept the Falcons off the board for the first two periods.
“Our performance tonight in the first and second periods was sloppy, and it looked as if we couldn't get our whole game together,” co-head coach Clay Curwin said after the game.
“We came out in the third period with a little more fire and will to win, which resulted in us being able to get the job done in the end. We took too many penalties in the first two periods as well that our offense felt stagnant at times. In the third though we stuck to our game plan, stayed out of the penalty box and outworked them.”
Faribault did exactly that in the third period, tying the game and eventually pulling ahead for a more comfortable margin of victory to back up an otherwise lopsided flow of play. The goals were scored by Logan Peroutka, Owen Neburg and Brody Redding.
After going on a four-game losing streak that saw the Falcons score a total of three goals over that span, Faribault has now scored 16 combined goals in its last four games while giving up just nine, with five of those coming in a 6-5 win over Mankato West last Thursday.
“Lesson from tonight's game is that we have to get going earlier and that we don't want to be a team that has to play from behind,” Curwin added. “I was proud of the kids though when it seemed like things weren't going our way, we stayed positive on the bench and kept battling.”
With the home slate of games now in the books, the Falcons will travel on the road for the final three games of the regular season. Faribault will travel first this Saturday to Winona before two more road contests against Rochester John Marshall and then the regular season finale against Mankato East/Loyola.
The Falcons will look to start each of those three games with the same energy they showed on Thursday night during the third period, hoping to make comeback efforts the job of their opponents.