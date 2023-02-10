Faribault Boys hockey improved to 11-10 on the season Thursday, coming from behind with a three-goal outburst in the third period to beat Austin 3-1.

Loose Puck brody redding 2023

Brody Redding tries to win a race to a loose puck for Faribault boys hockey. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


logan peroutka.png

Logan Peroutka skates up the ice in the first period against Austin. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
parker morrow 2023

Parker Morrow gets a shot through traffic in the second period. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
tommy kunze 2023

Tommy Kunze gets a shot on goal during Faribault's 3-1 victory. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Team.png

Faribault takes the ice midway through Thursday's game. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

