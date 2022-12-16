The Faribault boys hockey team returned home to the Faribault Ice Arena Thursday to host the Albert Lea Tigers. The Falcons attempted a late comeback, but it fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the Tigers.
Albert Lea pulled ahead in the first period with the first goal of the game nearly halfway through the period, before the Tigers netted a late goal to go up 2-0 over the Falcons entering the first intermission.
The Tigers scored the only goal of the second period with nearly eight minutes remaining and put Faribault down 3-0 entering the third.
Junior forward Logan Peroutka wasted little time helping the Falcons get back into the game, scoring their first goal just over three minutes into the period. Junior forward Oliver Linnemann earned an assist on the goal.
Just two minutes later, the Falcons drew a hooking minor on Albert Lea and went on the power play. Senior defenseman Owen Nesburg capitalized on the opportunity 38 seconds in and cut the lead down to 3-2 with another assist for Linnemann.
Faribault managed to kill off one penalty while trailing 3-2, but couldn’t find the game-tying goal needed.
Senior goaltender Jacob Scherf started in net and recorded 27 saves on the 30 total shots he faced for a .900 save percentage while helping the Falcons hold Albert Lea scoreless on five power play opportunities.
The Falcons will look to snap a four-game losing skid when they travel to Waseca on Tuesday to take on the Waseca Bluejays.