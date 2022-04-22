The Faribault softball team enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day at North Alexander Park as the Falcons hosted the Northfield Raiders. Despite allowing two runs in four combined innings, the Falcons ultimately fell 12-2 to the Raiders behind a 10-run third inning for Northfield.
Sophomore pitcher Rylee Sietsema took to the mound to start and besides one run allowed in the top of the first inning, the Falcons held steady, especially after holding Northfield scoreless in the second inning.
The problems for Faribault came in the third inning, where the Raiders’ bats seemed to be magnetically connected to the ball and poured in 10 total runners and upped their lead from 1-0 to 11-0 in the span of one inning.
A bright spot emerged for the Falcons as they turned to seventh grader Alyssa Cook during the third. She helped get Faribault off the field and returned in the fourth for a strong outing by recording outs on the first three Northfield batters.
Sietsema led with three total strikeouts while Cook posted two strikeouts in the final innings.
The Falcons were able to get some runners on base, but couldn’t find the hit to bring them in. Seventh grader Emma Peroutka led Faribault with one hit, one walk drawn and two stolen bases. Freshman Jamie Adamek recorded the other hit for the Falcons.
Faribault will be back in action Saturday at noon when it goes on the road to face Byron before returning home on Monday to host St. Peter.