2022 Faribault Hall of Fame

The 2022 Faribault Sports Hall of Fame's 31st class of inductees gather after their ceremony Friday at Faribault Elk's Club. From left are Holly Hafemeyer-Heemstra, KariAnne Nass Wayland, Gordy Kosfeld, Anthony Gustafson, Bo Putrah, Jenna Halvorson-Fuchs and Randy Brekke. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members in the Hall's 31st class of honorees at the Faribault Elk's Lodge Friday with a well-attended ceremony and dinner.

