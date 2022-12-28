GAME: Faribault Falcons vs Two Rivers Warriors, 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Kasson-Mantorville High School
RECENT RESULTS: Prior to the Falcons and the Warriors making the trip to K-M High School, Faribault most recently fell 77-59 to Mankato West on Dec. 20 and Two Rivers lost 84-44 to Orono on Dec. 17.
LAST MATCH-UP: The Faribault and Two Rivers boys teams haven’t faced each other in recent history.
1. Coming off of stiff competition.
Faribault and Two Rivers, at the time of publication, are both slated to play one game at Kasson-Mantorville before the Falcons and the Warriors clash on Thursday. However, both teams are coming off tough losses to ranked opponents.
Two River’s 40-point loss to Orono looks bad, but the Spartans are currently undefeated and checked in at No. 2 in the most recent Class AAA top 20 rankings. On the Falcons’ end, they’re coming off a hard-fought loss against Class AAA’s No. 15 ranked Mankato West Scarlets. On top of the West loss, they’ve had no shortage of tough games with a loss against Class AAAA’s No. 18 ranked Rochester Mayo coming just a few games prior to the West game.
Both squads will be coming into Thursday’s matchups with some experience playing some of the toughest teams in the state.
2. A prime opportunity for a win.
The first victory of the season has been pretty elusive for the Falcons through the first six games of the 2022-23 season, but a tough schedule didn’t make things any easier. The Warriors would be in a very similar spot without a Dec. 15 75-42 win over a 1-3 St. Paul Como Park team.
Faribault saw some success against the Scarlets, despite an eventual loss. The Falcons, on multiple occasions, made the game close, but just couldn’t quite get over the hump to take the lead back on top 20 ranked West. If the Falcons can continue to build off the West game, improve against Kasson-Mantorville and, barring they beat K-M, the Falcons could be in a good spot to enter the win column for the first time against Two Rivers.
3. Keep an eye on Lutz, Christiansen.
One way for the Falcons to hunt down that first win is to keep a look out for Two Rivers’ senior tandem of forward Thomas Lutz and guard Carson Christiansen going into Thursday’s matchup. Through the Warriors’ 1-4 record, Lutz and Christiansen have been the main spark of offense.
According to MN Boys Basketball Hub, Lutz is the Warriors’ leading scorer with 13.4 points per game and Christiansen follows closely behind as their second leading scorer with 12.2 points per game through the first five games. Two Rivers have a couple other players that have helped contribute offensively, but Lutz and Christiansen stand out as the two leading scorers.
With Lutz being a forward, the Falcons can counteract him with senior center Jal Giet, who is coming off a recent 18-point night against the Scarlets. When it comes to Christiansen and guard play, the Falcons have several options with sophomores Brady Schulz and Nolan Vogelsberg emerging as key pieces to Faribault’s roster.