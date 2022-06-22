Though the Faribault spring baseball season has already concluded, a trio of senior Falcons were recently rewarded for their play on the diamond, receiving Big Nine All-Conference honors or honorable mentions.
Aiden Tobin led the three by securing All-Conference, while Hunter Nelson and Brad Sartor both received recognition via the honorable mention.
The leadoff man for Faribault in Tobin swung his way to the honor. The senior shortstop and Wartburg College baseball commit slashed .358 on the season for 15 RBIs and a homerun for the Falcons.
Just missing out on joining Tobin had Nelson and Sartor.
Nelson’s pitching and hitting aided the Falcon to the honorable mention for the award. The Faribault product pitched the team to three of its seven wins on the year, racking up a 5.64 earned run average over 30 and a third innings, punching out 32 batters during his time on the mound. He also hit .347 for the season, scoring a team high 21 runs, knocking 14 RBIs with one homer.
Rounding out the trio was Sartor. A late season tear at the plate for Sartor pushed his season average to .405 to lead the team in batting average. Sartor tossed 15 and two thirds inning from the rubber as well to eat up some outs for the Falcons.
Riding the three, the Falcons averaged 4.65 runs per game, rebounding from a 1-9 start to finish the year on a 6-7 run.
The seven wins on the season for Faribault was the most since 2013 when the Falcons went 11-6.
All-Section
Tobin and Nelson each received an additional honor besides the All-Conference recognition, with the pair receiving nominations to the 1AAA All-Section Team, ending their careers on a high note.
The two were the only Faribault players to be named to the team.
Offseason
Losing the three the Tobin, Sartor and Nelson will not be the only departures from the Faribault baseball team. Seven more seniors in Jack Knutson, Joe Laabs, Luke Halvorson, Teagan Almendinger, Andy Donahue, Hunter Dillon and Henry Schoolmeesters also will be lost to graduation.
Look for the Falcons to rely heavily on some new faces to fill the void left by the large senior class next spring season on the diamond.
