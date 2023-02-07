Players from the 1992-93 Faribault boys hockey team attended the Feb. 4 Faribault vs Red Wing game, as they were honored for their advancement to the Tier 2, now called Class A, state hockey tournament.
Since 1995, plenty of elite level hockey players have skated here in Faribault, but most haven't actually been from the local community, instead arriving here to play for Shattuck-St. Mary's. This has created an unusual dynamic for Faribault hockey, and the high school team has not skated in a state tournament hockey game in that period.
Prior to Shattuck's monumental program, though, the 1992-93 varsity boys high school team had the honor of having the best hockey team to ever come out of Faribault.
Only once has a Faribault boys high school team qualified for state tournament play, and that came during the Minnesota State High School League’s brief and ill-fated Tier II tournament experiment. Sectional Tier I and Tier II playoffs were conducted in 1991-92 and 1992-93, and Sectional Class A and Class AA playoffs have been organized since 1993-94.
On Saturday, in between periods of the Falcons versus Red Wing game, the 1993 team got together to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of its state run. They were honored by the Faribault Hockey Association and the Blue Line Club.
This team was special. It had a brand new coach named Todd Orn, who goalie Tom Heine said "… just wanted to put together the best team possible. It didn't matter who you were or what grade you were in. We had guys like Scott Cowan and Dj Bokman who were our best players growing up, but even those guys were told it's a clean slate for everyone to make this team. He was a tough but fair coach — just the guy we needed to help this talented team make it all the way."
All that was evident when a junior high eighth grade kid made the varsity team, raising eyebrows with the parents. His name was Joe Dusbabek, and he became one of the better players to ever come out of Faribault High School, going on to play for Notre Dame in college.
The majority of the kids had played together in Faribault youth hockey, and they quickly bonded as a family forged on accountability and a passion for making the right play, and, at all costs, winning one game at a time.
Bill Heine remembers the magical run to the state tournament like it was yesterday.
"We beat Red Wing 4-1 at the Met Center, now the site of the Mall of America, in the section championship to go to the state tournament," he said. "No one in Faribault Hockey had ever accomplished that. It was a feeling we will never forget."
He continued, "At state, in the St Paul Civic Center, we lost a heartbreaker to Henry Sibley 2-1 in double overtime. My brother Tom was outstanding in the net, and I felt our magical ride was going to continue. We moved into the consolation bracket and beat Totino Grace 6-3, then lost the consolation championship to Orono."
Despite the run being cut short, the Falcons on 1992-93 take great pride in what they all accomplished that year.
"We were able to play at the Met Center, St. Paul Civic Center and Target Center on our hockey run to the state tournament in 1993," Heine said. "To able to play in the three largest arenas at the time was unbelievable. We just got hot at the right time and rode it all the way to St. Paul. It's such a wonderful memory for all of us to have."