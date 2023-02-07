1992-93 Faribault Hockey 1

The crowd and Faribault team at the Met Center for the state tournament in 1992-93. (Photo courtesy of Bill Heine)

Since 1995, plenty of elite level hockey players have skated here in Faribault, but most haven't actually been from the local community, instead arriving here to play for Shattuck-St. Mary's. This has created an unusual dynamic for Faribault hockey, and the high school team has not skated in a state tournament hockey game in that period.

The 1992-93 Faribault boys hockey team made school history as the only team to ever advance to the state tournament.


1992-93 Faribault hockey team players at the Faribault Country Club celebration of the team. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Players from the 1992-93 Faribault boys hockey team attended the Feb. 4 Faribault vs Red Wing game, as they were honored for their advancement to the Tier 2, now called Class A, state hockey tournament.
Bill Heine sports a sweatshirt listing the managers, coaches and cheerleaders part of the 1992-93 Faribault boys hockey team. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
The plaque received by the Faribault 1992-93 boys hockey team from the Minnesota State High School League. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

