By 2030, one in four drivers will be age 65 and older. More than 30 million older drivers will be on American roads.
Their ability to remain safe on the road and mobile in their community can be compromised by changes in their health, according to AARP materials. That’s why AARP has created a seminar designed to offer tips for talking with older drivers.
Frank Daly will facilitate a seminar on March 22 in Faribault. Daly, who works as a baggage screener for the Transportation Safety Association at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said his session will focus on three main topics: the meaning of driving; observing driving skills; and planning conversations with family members.
“We’re offering a set of tools geared for the family caregiver as well as the senior driver,” Daly said.
Vehicles have changed a lot since many older drivers first got behind the wheel. Daly said today’s high-tech vehicles are often overloaded with entertainment options, cameras, computers and cellphones adding more challenges and distractions to an older driver perhaps not comfortable with these modern improvements.
The drivers themselves are also changing.
“For senior drivers, there are so many times when conditions arise that we’re not aware of including physical changes in vision, hearing, mobility and overall health,” Daly said.
Tracking changes over time gives a clearer picture of a driver’s overall ability. Often this requires that a family member be present to observe a senior’s driving skills.
Having a family caregiver monitor a senior driver’s decline may cause an entirely different and emotionally charged dynamic, said Brenda Johnson, program coordinator at Buckham West.
That’s why Buckham West is offering a new program that is free of charge and open to the public tackling this exact topic.
“Our free seminar called “We need to talk: family conversations with older drivers” is designed for families who are looking for alternatives,” said Johnson. The seminar will offer ideas families can use to modify a senior’s driving, rather than simply take the keys away.
“The information in the seminar is surprising and refreshing,” she said. “It’s reassuring to know that seniors driving does not have to be all or nothing.” Instead, there are many ways to make modifications such as limiting night driving or restricting driving during rush hour, shift changes or after-school hours.
Warning signs
Daly said the safe driver course was designed as a collaborative effort by the Hartford insurance group, AARP and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab. They developed the content by observing the driving ability of an older driver over time.
“They look for a pattern of warning signs and for an increase in the frequency of occurrence,” Daly said.
Daly said the list of driving behavior warning signs ranges from minor issues such as riding the brake, parking inappropriately and hitting curbs, to serious issues such as getting lost in familiar places, difficulty maintaining lane position and confusing the gas and brake pedals.
The more serious behaviors may require immediate action, he said.
The seminar will also help participants better understand the psychological and social impact of limiting or stopping driving.
“Learning when and how to hold productive conversations about this important and sensitive issue of driving not only can ease tensions within family and among friends, but also can ensure the older person has access to mobility options that keep the person participating in the life of his or her community,” Johnson said.
Daly said he appreciates the fact the seminar is focused on providing helpful information and support for the family caregiver, who are often “the people who need it the most.”
“There’s a lot of good material in the seminar,” Daly said. “And because it is a seminar, there’s the opportunity to ask questions and learn from each other.”
Daly said his own grandmother lost her license after an infraction on the road brought in law enforcement. “It does not have to end that way,” he said.
Buckham West also periodically offers AARP safety classes that earn older drivers a discount on their automotive insurance.
Johnson said a safe driving course has been offered at the senior center for at least the last 22 years since she’s been in her position. Each two-day, four-hour class or all-day eight-hour class generally attracts about 30 registrants.
“A lot of people take the course to get a discount on their insurance rates,” Johnson said. “But they usually come away with so much more from the class, that’s related to enjoyment and knowledge.”