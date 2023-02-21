IMG_0409.JPG

Frank Daly, who teaches safe driving courses for seniors, stands in front of his own vehicle. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

IMG_0409.JPG

By 2030, one in four drivers will be age 65 and older. More than 30 million older drivers will be on American roads.

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments