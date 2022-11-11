Like even-numbered years gone by, elections for City Council members were held this past Tuesday. Three seats for City Council were on the ballot, with three candidates having filed (thereby running unopposed).
Local turnout for the elections was fairly good. The number reported for our four city precincts was a participation rate of about 61%. This lined up with the overall state average, which was 60.7% (the unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office).
While the turnout was about what was expected (given it was a midterm election), what I find a bit concerning, and even disappointing, was the fact that of those residents age 21 and older in Faribault, which I would estimate is well above 15,000 (based on 2020 Census data), only three people were inclined to file to run for City Council. I know in my April column (prior to the filing period) when I was encouraging people to consider running for Council, I stated it certainly is a big decision and comes with significant responsibilities, so maybe I shouldn’t be surprised by the limited interest.
However, for those of you who let that opportunity go by, guess what, you can still get involved in local government and serve your community. The city has a number of advisory boards and commissions that provide a vital service in shaping our city, and are a great way to get some exposure to the governing process, but with less frequent meetings than City Council, and a time commitment that is typically less. These include the following:
• Airport Advisory Board
• Library Advisory Board
• Charter Commission
• Park and Recreation Advisory Board
• Children’s Fund Board
• Peter Smith Advisory Board
• Economic Development Authority
• Planning Commission
• Environmental Commission
• Tommy Allen Youth Endowment Fund
• Heritage Preservation Commission
• Tourism Commission
• Housing and Redevelopment Authority
• Tree Board
The city is hosting a boards and commissions open house on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5-6 p.m. at the 3 Ten Event Venue, 310 Central Ave. This event will include one or more representatives from most, if not all, of the boards and commissions, along with city staff, who can answer your questions about their role and function.
Please consider attending the event next month. The city is seeking enthusiastic community members to join one or more of our boards and commissions, which help set policies and shape our future. Hopefully you will be able to find a board or commission that matches up with one of your interests or even your background, and you will consider submitting an application for consideration. We have had a number of people in years past that initially served a term or two on a board or commission, and then made the decision to run for City Council.
Applications are accepted at any time during the year, but the month of December is the primary focus, as most terms on our boards and commissions conclude between the end of December and the end of January. The council reviews the application in early January and votes on the appointments. If you have any questions, please contact me at City Hall.