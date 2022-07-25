Al Batt Mug

Al Batt Mug

Al Batt Mug

Fortunately, there is an improvisation exercise using fortunately/unfortunately stories. Participants take turns articulating one sentence at a time in a build-upon story chain. Each sentence must start with either “fortunately” or “unfortunately,” and alternate between the two. In this activity, "fortunately" is used to suggest good luck for the character and "unfortunately" introduces bad luck.


Al Batt is a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist from rural Hartland, Minnesota. He can be reached at snoeowl@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments