These days many of the skills that were considered essential twenty years ago are falling into disregard. A few days ago on a bird walk in River Bend Nature Center I observed a group of students, maybe fourth graders, trying to start a fire with flint and steel.
Even for experienced fire starters this can be a challenge and after a bit they began to lose interest. One kid stayed with it and when he bent over to blow the spark into a flame I was pretty sure he was changed forever; a puff of smoke and a flash of fire. He received, as he should have, a round of applause. I continued on my walk, buoyed up by the scene and the youngsters success.
Fire is pretty simple. One first needs the materials for ignition. One such device, a bow and drill, relies on friction. The bow is spun at a high rate of speed and friction heats until spark appears and that spark is shifted to tinder.
The flint and steel is a simpler, and I always thought, more efficient method the flint is struck by steel creating spark that is pointed at the tinder and the flame ensues from successfully catching the spark.
The fire starter can also use matches. They must be kept totally dry. When I was a kid, I would drip wax on a strike anywhere match, let it dry, and the match is protected from moisture. To be honest, These days I carry a disposable lighter. I put tape around the end so that the fuel button isn’t compressed by accident and all the fuel is exhausted. If it’s cold, warming the lighter improves performance. Remember any mechanical device can fail so backup sources of ignition might be a good idea.
After spark for ignition, tinder is the first stage of the fire building process. I have a good supply of dry tinder in my first aid kit. You can purchase tinder fire starters. They usually come in a paper cup and consist of a high quality fuel. I make my own from drier lint. Steel wool also works, and in a pinch hand sanitizer burns like crazy. A spark on hand sanitizer and drier lint provides all the ignition one needs. It is easy to store and carry on outdoor excursions.
The next step is adding the tinder to fuel. Fuel is best if it is dry as possible. Bark and twigs tend to be driest and are small and added to the ignited material. The person building the fire should start with small extra dry material and work up to fire sized fuel. There are several ways to set up the final fire. The designs make use of the same principles. The final element that people forget is the importance if oxygen. There needs to be space between the combustible material for air to circulate and provide oxygen to the flame.
There you go. There is a blazing fire ready to provide the comfort only a good fire can.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.
