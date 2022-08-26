I mean, what’s the point? These fine folks spend a great deal of time reviewing proposals and make good, solid recommendations to the City Council but they just seem to fall on deaf ears.
Point in case-the approval of the preliminary plat of Faribault Apartments. This was on Tuesday’s City Council agenda, and unfortunately, the folks who live in the area were not notified in writing so we were not there to speak up or comment on the proposal. Even so, the Planning Commission’s recommendation was to deny the proposal. With good solid reasoning:
"After further review of the traffic situation, the Commission recommended that the City Council deny the applicant’s preliminary plat and final plat request based on the Commission’s written finding that the plats are not consistent with good traffic engineering design and public safety considerations." More specifically, the Planning Commission found that the proposed preliminary plat and final plat would exacerbate an existing dangerous traffic situation in the area.
Unfortunately, our city and county engineers didn’t agree, citing “traffic industry standards.” There is nothing standard about the traffic in this area.
And Mayor Kevin's Voracek’s comment, “But whether we build this apartment building or not, those concerns are not going to change,” just tells you that they know it’s a real concern but moved forward and approved the proposal anyway.
The City Council has failed once again to truly represent the residents of Faribault. When will it stop?
