It is said that domestic violence thrives in silence. While that may sound like a powerful statement, what does it actually mean?
When someone is a victim of domestic violence, it can be incredibly isolating. You live in fear in your own home. You live in fear of your children being emotionally affected, even physically harmed. You live in fear of others finding out. This is indeed a heavy, constant burden to bear.
Now imagine if your friends, your family and society in general does not state clearly and repeatedly that domestic violence is wrong, that people don’t deserve to be treated this way and that perpetrators need to be held accountable.
When there is a lack of anti-violence messaging and a lack of tangible support, victims are left to their own thoughts, to their feelings of shame and they may even think that perhaps they deserve to be treated this way.
This is why there is a Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every October, we have the opportunity to educate people about the prevalence of domestic violence, to drive awareness of the problem and to cultivate the understanding that can result in victims obtaining the support, the resources and the courage they need to take the necessary steps that can lead them to safety.
How does an awareness month accomplish this? Maybe it’s the integration of information into a sermon heard at church. Maybe it’s messaging seen on a poster or in a training manual in the workplace. Maybe it’s an element of a lesson plan about healthy relationships learned in school.
How important is this in our own community? HOPE Center serves 1,200-1,300 clients per year. And that’s just the individuals who have the information and the opportunity needed to each out to us. Imagine how many more victims of domestic violence are out there here in Rice County. That’s how important this is.
I am very happy to report that Domestic Violence Awareness Month had led to HOPE Center being invited to do presentations to many types of organizations during the month. These include nurses, women’s groups, churches and the Minnesota Corrections Association.
In addition to educating participants about the key issues related to domestic violence, these presentations also provide the opportunity to highlight the work of so many organizations that collaborate throughout our area to serve victims and to decrease incidents of violence. Attendees may even realize that they themselves may be at risk in their own relationships.
This awareness month also serves to reenergize our HOPE Center staff and volunteers as we carve out time to update ourselves on the issues, resources and advances related to combatting domestic violence. Highlighting the work of the many organizations who collaborate with us reinforces that we are not alone in our work. We review new, proven approaches with an eye toward integrating them into our stable of resources.
We take the time to focus on our experience of the year behind us and discuss moving forward into the year ahead. Since we tend to be working in crisis mode most of the time, this opportunity to pause and reflect tends to reenergize and sustain us.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month serves so many valuable purposes. I hope you will take this opportunity to seek out information to educate yourself and, if applicable, be there for someone who needs your support and assistance.