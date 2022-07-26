Whole-body vibration machines have popped up at local gyms, and they can be purchased for home use. But what are they?
Whole-body vibration machines vibrate and transmit energy to your body, forcing your muscles to contract and relax dozens of times each second. Advocates claim that whole-body vibration improves sports performance, increases muscle strength, improves balance, increases bone mineral density, improves symptoms of Parkinson disease, and more. But does it really provide any of these benefits??
Russian scientists tested whole-body vibration about 50 years ago as an intervention to decrease the loss of muscle and bone mass for astronauts. The early research focused on animal testing and theoretical models. Later human studies suggested benefits, but these studies were poor quality.
The following overviews of the most recent research on whole body vibration casts doubt on the effectiveness of this type of intervention:
Scoliosis: Multiple international research teams have investigated the effects of whole-body vibration on scoliosis (an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine). They have discovered that whole-body vibration will increase the degree of scoliosis. Thus, scoliosis patients should avoid exposure to whole-body vibration.
Bone mineral density and fracture rate: The beneficial effects of whole-body vibration on fracture risk and bone mineral density have not been established. Furthermore, randomized controlled trials have shown conflicting results. In fact, a recent trial demonstrated no difference in the bone structure or bone mineral density of women who received 12 months of whole body vibration and those who did not.
Muscle strength and power and conditioning: Two recent studies indicate that the inclusion of whole-body vibration as part of a strength, power and conditioning program has no apparent benefit over conventional strength training and conditioning in collegiate athletes.
According to a Mayo Clinic physician, “It is not clear if whole-body vibration provides the same health benefits as exercise you actively engage in, such as walking, running, biking or swimming.”
Balance: Whole-body vibration has failed to consistently show improved balance in healthy older adults. Some studies have found some benefit, but others have not.
Parkinson disease: It is not established that whole body vibration can help patients with Parkinson disease. A recent study demonstrated that it is ineffective for enhancing sensorimotor performance.
Overall, whole-body vibration has not established itself as an effective tool, and there is a lack of comprehensive research.
At this time, whole-body vibration cannot be recommended for these patient populations.
Moreover, whole-body vibration can be harmful in some situations. Check with your doctor before using it, especially if you’re pregnant or have any health problems.