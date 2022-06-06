Another tragedy and we hear the same rhetoric — ban guns or more guns, ban police or good police — and nothing changes.
What we don't hear about is the families. Data shows that many young men who commit a crime grew up in a family without a father.
Until we make fathers responsible we will continue to have this violence.
I was 18 in 1955 and would you believe there were more guns per capita at that time than there are now? You could walk into a hardware store and buy one.
What was different is that families had a father and we were not exposed to violence on a screen 24/7. Respect and responsibility were the norm in the home and in the schools.
Several years ago I was asked to be a "big brother" to a fifth grader who was a problem at home and at school. He was one of five children of a single mom. The children were from three different fathers, none of whom were in the children's lives.
In seventh grade he got in a fight with his mom and placed in foster care. In ninth grade he began using drugs and was placed in another foster home. By tenth grade he quit Faribault schools and went to Chicago to live with a cousin. The next time I saw him was after several weeks in the hospital from being shot on the street. I attempted to help again, but to not avail.
About a year later he showed up once more. He was 18, no high school diploma, no driver's license, no job and had gotten a girl pregnant. I understand he is back living with his mom.
The second example is George Floyd.He also did not have a father in the home. He had five children of his own and was not in their homes.
He served multiple terms in jail and prisons. In 2014, he moved to Minneapolis where he secured and lost several jobs. He overdosed on drugs in March 2020.
When Mr. Floyd died, he became a national hero and his family got $27 millions Is this the man who you want your children to emulate and aspire to be?
Why are there not consequences for those who abandon their children? As one congressman stated, "If government could fix the problem we probably would have fixed it by now." I concur.
I believe until we fix families we will not stop violence.