In one of my previous lives, I was a policeman in a town of 350 people.
I had a car, a .38 revolver, and a uniform. I never drove the car, preferring instead to walk around the town, the revolver was in the city safe, I took it out once a month to qualify, cleaned it, and put it back, and I hated the thought of wearing a uniform.
I did work all night, and that was the same time catfisherman hit the Minnesota River just north of town. They would stop by the office at 3 in the morning and show me the giant catfish they caught. These were some truly gigantic fish, and most of the real big ones were caught from mid-August through mid-October.
A couple years later, I gave up the police job to get elected mayor, and I got to know probably the greatest catfisher of all time: Otis “toad” Smith. He was from Iowa, and he loved the catfish on the Minnesota River just north of town.
I learned everything I know about catfishing from him. I believe I only actually fished with him once, but we talked fishing for hours. Later in his career, a well-known outdoor magazine sent Otis to great rivers all over the world. No one ever caught as many big catfish as him.
It’s that time of year, and here is what you need to know to catch some catfish. Rivers around Rice County hold a number of catfish. The Blue Earth, Cannon, and Minnesota, just to name a few, hold catfish that just start getting more active as water levels drop this time of year.
No matter what, the river catfish love to tuck in behind current obstructions. They can be lured out by highly scented lures and bait. Catfish bait is available at most outdoor stores. Cheese-based products, or fish oil-based baits are a good place to start. They are less messy and packaged to be easy to use. Catfish follow the scent of these lures and emerge from their current break lies.
Big sucker minnows, and cut bait (slices of big sucker minnows) are also effective. I prefer chicken livers, my bait of choice, although they are frequently thought of as small fish bait. My experiences have proved that characterization as false.
Tackle is simple. Heavy rods, I use a bait caster, with heavy line. I use a a flat sinker, it keeps the rig from rolling in the current, above a hefty swivel with fluorocarbon leader leading to a stout hook.
Cast above the obstruction, wing dam, log snag, or corner hole, and wait. The characteristic of a catfish bite is the rod tip bouncing around as the fish eats. I give them some time, take up any slack and set the hook with authority.
Catfish are a valuable resource and I release almost all of mine. If I do want some for the table I tend to keep the small ones.
Nothing like sitting on the banks of a river waiting for something good to happen. Double that enjoyment by sitting into the dark. Moon and stars, and catfish, more active after dark, make for a peaceful time on the river.