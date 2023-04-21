There is a new ‘movement’ amongst gardeners called No Mow May. What started out in the UK has now come to the United States and many cities have adopted it.
England established it a few years ago in a conservation effort to make lawns friendlier for bees and other pollinators. What ‘No Mow May’ means is exactly that – no mowing your lawn in May.
The city of Faribault did not adopt a formal ‘No Mow May’ much to the dislike of some residents. So this is where I put my Master Gardener training to work and hopefully educate you with information to make your lawn a more bee and pollinator friendly landscape.
As I’ve stated before, my research for these articles comes from the University of Minnesota Extension website (my go-to information hub). When logging onto the site you will find many articles on this subject and who better to educate you but the University of Minnesota.
Along with the Extension services, the university also has bee lab (see beelab.umn.edu) that works to promote the conservation, health and diversity of bee pollinators through research, education, and hands-on mentorship.
So what exactly is a bee lawn and what is the upside to planting one? A bee lawn consists of low-growing flowers mixed with turfgrasses. Flowers provide food for pollinators, are environmentally friendly by using less fertilizers and pesticides, your lawn can still be used recreationally and best of all can attract over 50 species of native bees.
While we love our big spacious yards and the thought of converting our whole yard into a bee lawn sounds daunting and expensive, it doesn’t take a whole yard to make this happen. Even a spot in your yard 5 feet by 5 feet can be planted as a bee lawn.
What does one need to start a bee lawn? A bee lawn can be incorporated into your regular lawn since the plants needed are low growing, can be mowed and walked on. The plants you use are moderately competitive, so they can hold their own against being crowded out by conventional grasses and best yet, they are perennial so once established they don’t need to be replanted every year.
The University of Minnesota has done extensive research and has made these plant recommendations for people wanting to plant a bee lawn: a mixture of fine fescues, such as sheep, hard, chewings fescues or strong or slender red fescues; Dutch white clover; self-heal (Prunella vulgaris ssp. lanceolata), creeping thyme.
There are some existing flowers in your landscape if you don’t use herbicides, such as common violets and dandelions. Both of these flowers are short lived. And an interesting fact on dandelions is that they are non-native and only attract a few pollinators.
For those who are disappointed that Faribault didn’t adopt a No Mow May, there are potential drawbacks. The biggest drawback in leaving grass grow long is that it interrupts the photosynthesis process. Tall grass florets, and flower stalks will shade the blades of grass from sunlight and reduce nutrient absorption. It can create fungus and mold problems and your grass could potentially die off in various areas.
If you are really interested in creating a bee lawn for, read the article titled "Planting and maintaining a bee lawn" at extension.umn.edu/landscape-design/planting-and-maintaining-bee-lawn. Here you will find in depth resources, videos and instructions on creating your own pollinator habitat.