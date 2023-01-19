With all the snow that is piling up are you thinking of spring planting and gardening? I sure am, I love the insulation on top of my flower beds, but as the piles keep getting higher, I wonder how long will it take to melt all of that snow.
The term winter sowing keeps popping up in articles I have read, gardening conversations, and websites and Facebook groups that I follow. So what is it? It is not done with a needle and thread or sewing machine.
But empty milk jugs are one of the tools that you use. You can also use other clear plastic containers that can hold at least 3 inches of soil and can give the seedlings 3 inches or more of room to grow. I will give you the abbreviated way to get your hands dirty and begin to grow your seedlings.
Gallon-size milk jugs work best. Rinse them well and toss the cap. Cut a horizontal line with a utility knife from one side of the handle to the other side about 3 to 5 inches from the bottom, leaving a 1-inch hinge.
Grab the handle and pull back to open the container, Again leave that 1 inch for the hinge of your container. Make four drainage holes in the bottom. You want to allow for snow/melt/watering and drainage.
Add about 3 inches of soil. Even out the soil, but don’t pack it down. Your seeds will need loose soil to be able to germinate and grow.
Add your seeds. It is best to do one kind of seed in each container and you can use as many as you wish. But be generous.
Cover the soil matching the diameter of the seed being used. Mark the container with either the seed packet or plant label of some kind inside of the container wall. Close the cover and tape it in place with duct tape.
Water the soil well so the soil is muddy and water drains out the bottom. Place your containers outside on the east, west, or south side of your house. You need them to receive at least six hours of sunlight.
Allow snow to pile up on top. When the snow melts it will keep our soil moist.
Sow perennials and hardy annuals in January, February and March. Sow annuals, herbs and vegetables April 1-20.
Be patient and let those seeds germinate and start to grow.
As the weather warms you can open the containers during the day and close them back up at night. Remember our last frost date in this area is around May 15, so keep them covered at night depending on how the weather cooperates this spring.
Wait for mature roots to develop before you divide them. Be patient. Seedlings develop at different rates and grow at inconsistent rates.
Good luck and try something different as we watch the snow pile up this winter.
Lorrie Rugg is Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties.