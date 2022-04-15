I read about the new Kwik Trip being planned for the corner of NW Second Avenue and Highway 3. I was more than a bit distressed to read “A traffic study is still being conducted, but ... the intersection won’t meet state criteria for a traffic light to be installed.”
That corner is already a horrible traffic mess — especially at certain times of the day between school buses and employees of businesses in that area coming and going. Let’s add in the semi trucks having to make big corners, further slowing traffic because drivers have to stop back from the intersection to let the trucks have enough space to turn.
All in all, what in the world is the rationale for saying there isn’t a signal needed there? Even without the Kwik Trip and two new entrances/exits on that lot, a signal would be a huge improvement. Does anyone from the highway department ever sit at that corner during the busiest times?
In the 21 years we’ve lived in Batchelder addition, we’ve seen a significant increase in traffic on Highway 3, all of which goes through the intersection in question.
I would add that I (and others in area) have repeatedly requested pedestrian crossing signs for the trail crossing crosswalk at Hulett Avenue and Highway 3. It’s the only major trail crossing in Faribault without signs.
They even took away the pitiful little sign when they put in the turning lane onto N. Hulett into the housing area. It was never replaced.
I have written to the state highway department four times in the past year. The answer I have gotten (if I get one) is less than satisfying: This crosswalk has been investigated and doesn’t meet the criteria for crosswalk signs that are everywhere else.
What is the criteria? Five people getting killed?
We don’t expect signals or blinking lights. All we want is large fluorescent green signs on three sides of that intersection to possibly remind drivers that people might be crossing there, either walking or biking. These two intersections have the potential to be deadly, or at least be the sites of crashes and injuries.
The one at Hulett is wide and totally uncontrolled. While there are stop signs going north and south, they certainly do not stop cars. Rolling stops are often the best you can get at that corner and lucky to get that.
Stopping for pedestrians, as required by state law, is simply not happening 99% of the time.