After years of reading the Faribault Daily News I have observed many times a headline includes the term "Faribault man." More often than not the following story is about some sordid crime or anti-social behavior.
I know that headlines sell newspapers; however, I would ask the Faribault Daily Editorial Board to consider how they use "Faribault man" in headlines.
I have found that the vast majority of "Faribault man" to be honest, hardworking, fun loving, family supporting, community supporting and overall very decent folks. Of course we have our Donald Trump lovers and Trump haters and we all go to different churches together. But the things we agree on, more often than not, create harmonious neighborhoods and a strong community.
100 years from now a researcher looking at old editions of the Faribault Daily News would likely come to a some conclusions about "Faribault man." It would be good for that researcher to see that "Faribault man" was a positive label not a headline about some anti-social miscreant who recently joined our community.
