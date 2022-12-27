What do I want to be when I grow up? It’s probably the most popular question that younger people get asked.
How does one go about figuring out the answer to this question? Perhaps it’s having an inspiring role model or a family business that naturally draws an individual in. Some take tests to find careers connected to their personality traits and interests, while others might participate in opportunities that expose them to the possibilities, like in 4-H.
As a reminder, 4-H is open to youth in kindergarten through one year past high school graduation. The program offers a variety of chances for youth to explore a diverse array of career paths and learn and grow from their experiences. Whether it happens intentionally or unintentionally, career exploration is one of the 4H program’s many benefits.
A popular offering is through project development. Not only are 4-H members learning project-specific skills, but oftentimes, those interests lead them into a career field. The hands-on learning that goes into their projects help them realize how much they like or dislike the subject matter, work and study that gets them to their end result.
4-H alumni and volunteer, Emmie, shares, “I had started doing the forestry project in 4-H as a suggestion from a family member. It was my favorite project and when it became time to start thinking of college and what I wanted to pursue for a career, I wondered if forestry was a possibility and found it was. Forestry is not a well-known major and job field and I would have never thought to go down that path if it wasn't for doing forestry as a 4-H project.”
In addition, the collection of experiences that 4-H provides allows members to develop skills such as public speaking, leadership or record-keeping that can help them excel in their areas of interest. Ultimately, many alumni reflect on their 4-H experience and share that it helped them achieve success in life.
A program example offered in Rice County that connects 4-H members to potential careers is our Agriculture Education Representative Program (also known as our AgEd REps). Youth who are part of this group have a passion for some aspect of agriculture or would like to learn more.
In partnership with Dakota County, they are given opportunities to tour agriculture-related businesses within our communities, learn about the jobs within the business and the educational requirements to achieve those positions. In addition, they have other opportunities to enhance their leadership skills and educate those around them.
If you know of a young person who would like to become involved in the 4-H program and experience this particular journey that helps them prepare for their future, reach out to your local 4-H Extension educator. Contact information can be found at: https://extension.umn.edu/local