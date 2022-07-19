Like many across the country, I have been watching the hearings on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, very closely.
I have become increasingly concerned about protecting a democracy for all, and making voting as accessible as possible. I’ve supported the Democracy for the People Act at the Minnesota Legislature for that reason.
Every issue that we care about depends on a strong, functioning democracy. Scholars who study civil war tell us that the nations that have been on the brink of splintering, but have avoided catastrophe, have poured their energy into strengthening their democracies.
They strengthen voting rights so everyone has a voice. They make voting as accessible as possible. They make sure voting processes are consistent and transparent across all jurisdictions, rather than having different rules for different places. They do everything they can to rebuild trust in our shared work of voting and participating in governing ourselves.
If we are wondering how we get ourselves out of the mess we are in, protecting our democracy is the place to start.
In the Jan. 6 hearings we are seeing a fundamentally undemocratic former President Donald Trump, supported by a movement that has taken over most of the Republican party. The weak wing of the party is challenging the strong. The Republicans who are testifying, and who sit on the panel, are speaking out to save our democracy and to appeal to rank and file GOP members at the same time.
This division in the Republican party is on display for everyone to see. There is a portion of the party that sees a red line that can’t be crossed in pursuing power and keeping power, and those who don’t. That red line is the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another, honoring the outcomes of a free and fair election. Without that line, elections for the most powerful office in the land no longer matter, and we become an authoritarian state.
The side of former President Donald Trump, and the majority of Republican leaders who stand with him, are willing to do anything to keep and maintain power, even if it means ignoring the votes of millions of Americans, dismantling a government by and for the people.
Honoring and strengthening our democracy shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but it has become one.
On July 4 we observed our Independence Day, a day we celebrate declaring independence from a tyrant. The Jan. 6 hearings are showing us the rise of another authoritarian, and the leaders who still support him, should have to explain themselves.
Democrats are focused on protecting a citizen’s ability to vote, no matter who you are, what you look like, how you pray, who you love or what you think. The majority of Republican leaders are defending former President Trump, who was willing to sacrifice the life of his own vice president, and our democracy itself, to stay in power.
The difference between the two political parties couldn’t be more clear.