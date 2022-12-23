...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to
40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. This
event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard condition and dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
I was a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in November. As I spoke with voters, many wanted increased education funding, reduced childcare costs, affordable housing and healthcare options for families. They also want tax relief for working people and seniors.
I celebrate that the Minnesota Senate and House won DFL majorities — not because of my political affiliation but instead, for what DFL candidates pledged to address if they were elected. And, with a united Legislature they’ll get stuff done.
Republican legislators call for permanent income tax cuts as a way to ease the affects of inflation on Minnesotans. Across-the-board, permanent income tax cuts — particularly as a way to address inflation — are risky. Instead, we need carefully targeted tax relief.
Minnesota has an enormous budget surplus. It is the result of several years of lower-than-expected state spending, unspent federal COVID-19 and infrastructure funding, and taxes on record corporate profits as well as from individual taxpayers. With a large surplus it is tempting to cut state income taxes for every level of earner. A promise of lower taxes sounds appealing, right?
The impact of permanent and broad tax cuts must be considered, however. If state revenues are permanently cut it will dramatically affect the services that Minnesotans expect. Outsized income tax cuts will shift more financial responsibility for water treatment, fire and police services, road maintenance, snow removal, school funding and other basic services to local property taxpayers. It’s happened before.
Minnesota had budget surpluses in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Those surpluses were frittered away and morphed into budget deficits. As a result, the state shifted a greater share of school funding and responsibility for city and county services to local taxpayers through skyrocketing property taxes. That trend continues and will worsen if state income taxes are cut for all levels of earners.
Instead of permanent across-the-board tax cuts that also benefit rich Minnesotans and corporations, DFL leaders should prioritize targeted tax relief like child tax credits and removing Social Security taxes for low- and middle-income seniors.
All Minnesotans would benefit from the surplus if the Legislature increased local and county government aid to offset local property taxes. These measures will help struggling Minnesotans far more than the blanket tax cuts that our Republican friends are pushing.
While the surplus should be used to improve the quality of life for Minnesotans, Legislators on both sides of the aisle must exercise caution on spending increases and tax cuts. This surplus is a one-time windfall. When it’s gone, it’s gone. A pot of money needs to be set aside for any long-term spending and/or tax cuts. Those benefits need to sunset when the reserved funds are depleted.
Let our legislators and governor know what you need to address inflation, what will make your life easier and what will improve life in your community. The new DFL-led Legislature brings with it exciting possibilities that will improve life for “regular” Minnesotans. Make your voice heard.
Carolyn Treadway is a Faribault resident and part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.