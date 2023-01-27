I’ve been following legislative action at the Capitol in St. Paul during this new session. DFL legislators are wasting no time working on the campaign priorities they promised voters. And it’s clearly frustrating Republican lawmakers.
Among the issues that are getting an early push are tax conformity, health care expansion, clean energy, election reforms, abortion, child care, marijuana legalization, driver’s licenses for all and free school meals.
I read with interest Sen. John Jasinski’s and Rep. Brian Daniels’ recent columns in the Faribault Daily News and other Southern Minnesota newspapers.
Mr. Jasinski complained that Senate and House committee rosters are unfair. Perhaps he hasn’t noticed that historically, a political party’s majority gives them control of committee chairmanships and majority memberships on committees. Indeed, it’s how Minnesota’s GOP-led Senate committees operated during the last several sessions.
Mr. Daniels, on the other hand, used his column to denigrate efforts to codify Minnesotan’s right to reproductive health care. The “Protect Reproductive Options Act/PRO Act” ensures that current abortion practices, which were assured in a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling in 1995, can’t be overturned in the future. Lawmakers don’t want a similar situation to the one at the federal level.
That 1995 ruling declared that abortion is legal. The PRO Act assures that a woman, in consultation with her health care provider, will determine her course of action. It also establishes that male and female Minnesotans have the right to reproductive health care, which includes contraception, sterilization, maternity care and fertility services.
Abortions should be safe, accessible and rare. To achieve that, I invite legislators who oppose abortion to address causes that impact many seeking to terminate a pregnancy. Our legislators should vigorously promote policies and funding that provide safeguards for women of childbearing age.
I say:
• Support high-quality and affordable health care and increased access to mental health care.
• Support affordable housing and homelessness legislation.
• Support affordable child care and early childhood education.
• Support paid family and medical leave so that mothers can stay home with newborns after delivery.
• And after returning to work, support paid sick leave for all Minnesotans.
These are tangible ways to decrease the need for abortions. Providing for babies after birth will reduce the factors that motivate many to seek abortions. It will also provide a healthy start for Minnesota babies as they enter the world.
I beg all Minnesota legislators to support pro-family legislation that provides for healthy families and children. That’s truly pro life.
Carolyn Treadway is part of the Senate District 19 Democrats.